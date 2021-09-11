BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) Shares Acquired by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 813,453 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,161 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned 0.44% of BioMarin Pharmaceutical worth $67,872,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,316 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 19.2% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 45,687 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,450,000 after buying an additional 7,346 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 29.2% during the first quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 85,692 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,471,000 after buying an additional 19,347 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 31,470 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,376,000 after buying an additional 2,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 159,427 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,038,000 after acquiring an additional 9,963 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock traded down $2.13 on Friday, reaching $77.98. 1,324,846 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,119,733. The company has a current ratio of 5.32, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.23 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $79.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.99. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.35 and a fifty-two week high of $92.57.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.18. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 43.68% and a return on equity of 3.34%. The firm had revenue of $501.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $448.84 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BMRN shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $86.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $152.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $88.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $112.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.39.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Profile

BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its pipeline products include Valoctocogene roxaparvovec, Vosoritide, and BMN 307. The company was founded by John C. Klock, Christopher M.

