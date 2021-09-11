bioMérieux S.A. (OTCMKTS:BMXMF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of bioMérieux S.A. (OTCMKTS:BMXMF) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of brokerages have commented on BMXMF. Berenberg Bank raised shares of bioMérieux from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of bioMérieux from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th.

Shares of BMXMF opened at $133.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.17 and a beta of -0.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $120.50. bioMérieux has a 12 month low of $105.65 and a 12 month high of $170.55.

bioMÃ©rieux SA develops and produces in vitro diagnostic solutions for private and hospital laboratories for the diagnosis of infectious diseases. The company offers systems, which use biological samples to diagnose infectious diseases, cardiovascular pathologies, and various cancers; and microbiological testing of manufacturing primarily for food, pharmaceutical, cosmetics, and veterinary sectors.

