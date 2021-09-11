Biopharmx (NYSEAMERICAN:BPMX) Stock Price Up 1.2%

Biopharmx Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:BPMX) shares rose 1.2% on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.94 and last traded at $0.93. Approximately 1,076,354 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 2,150,348 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.92.

Biopharmx Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:BPMX)

BioPharmX Corporation, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel prescription and over-the-counter (OTC) products that address dermatology and women's health markets. The company offers VI2OLET, an OTC molecular iodine dietary supplement that addresses cyclic breast discomfort, as well as alleviates the symptoms of fibrocystic breast condition (FBC).

