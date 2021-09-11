Biotricity (OTCMKTS:BTCY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Maxim Group

Biotricity (OTCMKTS:BTCY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Maxim Group in a report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $6.00 target price on the stock. Maxim Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 88.09% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Noble Financial started coverage on shares of Biotricity in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Biotricity in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock.

OTCMKTS:BTCY traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $3.19. 101,979 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 116,049. Biotricity has a 52 week low of $0.67 and a 52 week high of $4.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.92.

Biotricity (OTCMKTS:BTCY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 million. Analysts anticipate that Biotricity will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Biotricity Company Profile

Biotricity, Inc is a medical technology company, which is focused on biometric data monitoring solutions. It also involves in delivering, remote monitoring solutions to the medical, healthcare, and consumer markets, with a focus on diagnostic and post-diagnostic solutions for lifestyle and chronic illnesses.

