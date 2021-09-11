Birdchain Price Tops $0.0018 on Exchanges (BIRD)

Birdchain (CURRENCY:BIRD) traded 7.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 11th. Birdchain has a market capitalization of $512,482.73 and approximately $154,782.00 worth of Birdchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Birdchain has traded down 17.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Birdchain coin can currently be purchased for $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Birdchain Coin Profile

BIRD is a coin. Birdchain’s total supply is 287,504,829 coins and its circulating supply is 279,774,089 coins. Birdchain’s official Twitter account is @birdchain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Birdchain’s official website is www.birdchainapp.com . The Reddit community for Birdchain is /r/birdchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Birdchain’s official message board is medium.com/@birdchain_io

According to CryptoCompare, “Birdchain is an incentivized App built for sharing economy era. It revolves around 2 key features: a decentralized A2P SMS service, an easy-to-use, high engagement, marketing & content platform. These features are designed to serve all brand sizes – from the lone wolf looking for the very first follower – to the moon-landing. “

Birdchain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Birdchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Birdchain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Birdchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

