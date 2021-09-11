BitBall (BTB) Hits Market Cap of $2.42 Million

BitBall (CURRENCY:BTB) traded up 8.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 11th. BitBall has a market cap of $2.42 million and approximately $1.43 million worth of BitBall was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitBall coin can currently be purchased for $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, BitBall has traded down 19.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $45,151.67 or 0.99983989 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.33 or 0.00060521 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00008569 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.02 or 0.00079765 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001683 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001331 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.32 or 0.00007352 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002259 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00006023 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About BitBall

BitBall is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. BitBall’s total supply is 999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 642,008,999 coins. The official website for BitBall is www.bitball-btb.com . BitBall’s official Twitter account is @BitBall_Erc20 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for BitBall is medium.com/p/bitball-4a607c33ea78 . The Reddit community for BitBall is /u/Bitball and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “A unique Multipurpose Digital currency with Endless Possibilities and Rewards – Bitball (BTB) ecosystem building bridge between Digital currencies, exchanges & clients all over the world. Our main goals are related to transactions across the globe with a user friendly interface, making it accessible to everyone at every level. Our phase 4 will include building an exchange for goods and services between people all over the world based on #cryptocurrency & Fiat.”

BitBall Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitBall directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitBall should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitBall using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

