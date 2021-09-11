Bitcloud Market Cap Reaches $235,701.01 (BTDX)

Bitcloud (CURRENCY:BTDX) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 11th. In the last week, Bitcloud has traded up 4.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcloud coin can currently be purchased for $0.0063 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular exchanges. Bitcloud has a market cap of $235,701.01 and approximately $32.00 worth of Bitcloud was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Bitcloud alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $44,994.40 or 1.00070876 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.82 or 0.00059648 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00008576 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $393.64 or 0.00875481 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $191.78 or 0.00426533 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $144.02 or 0.00320314 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002215 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00004746 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $35.72 or 0.00079448 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00005820 BTC.

Bitcloud Profile

Bitcloud (CRYPTO:BTDX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theQuark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 15th, 2017. Bitcloud’s total supply is 37,424,219 coins. The official website for Bitcloud is bit-cloud.cc . Bitcloud’s official Twitter account is @Bitcloud_BTD and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcloud is /r/Bitcloud_BTDX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcloud 2.0 is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Quark algorithm. BTDX features a second layer network of masternodes. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Bitcloud Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcloud directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcloud should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcloud using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcloud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcloud and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.