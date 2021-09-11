BitCoal 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $120.00 (COAL)

BitCoal (CURRENCY:COAL) traded 15.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 11th. In the last week, BitCoal has traded up 88.2% against the US dollar. One BitCoal coin can currently be bought for about $0.0094 or 0.00000021 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BitCoal has a market capitalization of $42,363.50 and approximately $120.00 worth of BitCoal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $247.31 or 0.00551358 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001526 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000812 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0711 or 0.00000159 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000368 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000007 BTC.

BitCoal Coin Profile

COAL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. BitCoal’s total supply is 4,500,000 coins. BitCoal’s official website is bitcoal.io . The Reddit community for BitCoal is /r/cryptocoal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitCoal PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm with the same privacy, fungibility, and ASIC resistance features as other cryptonote based coins. Bitcoal was made as a coin to stand as an economic kicker for day to day people without high demand skills in the market nowadays, nor the proper equipment to mine high-value coins like Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin and the like. “

Buying and Selling BitCoal

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCoal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitCoal should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitCoal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

