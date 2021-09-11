Bitcoin Atom Price Reaches $0.0610 on Major Exchanges (BCA)

Bitcoin Atom (CURRENCY:BCA) traded 6.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 11th. Bitcoin Atom has a market capitalization of $1.12 million and $186.00 worth of Bitcoin Atom was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Atom has traded 11.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin Atom coin can now be purchased for $0.0610 or 0.00000134 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0401 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qbao (QBT) traded 57.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000031 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000048 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000024 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Cybereits (CRE) traded up 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom Coin Profile

BCA is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Atom’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,418,931 coins. Bitcoin Atom’s official Twitter account is @atombitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitcoin Atom’s official message board is medium.com/@bitcoinatom . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Atom is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Bitcoin Atom is bitcoinatom.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Atom is a SegWit enabled Bitcoin fork that uses the SHA256 algorithm and is secured by utilizing the so-called hybrid consensus: both PoW and PoS. The BCA will also be using the lightning network swaps allowing for instant off-chain atomic swaps, which are cheaper and more useful for smaller transactions and have better privacy properties. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Atom

