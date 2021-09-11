Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) Price Hits $214.80 on Top Exchanges

Bitcoin Cash ABC (CURRENCY:BCHA) traded down 12.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 11th. Bitcoin Cash ABC has a market cap of $3.99 billion and $316.01 million worth of Bitcoin Cash ABC was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Cash ABC coin can now be purchased for about $214.80 or 0.00478846 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Cash ABC has traded 28.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $44,857.77 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $625.59 or 0.01394603 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $152.66 or 0.00340331 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001419 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 26.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.69 or 0.00046129 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002916 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000060 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000013 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded up 58.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC Coin Profile

Bitcoin Cash ABC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 15th, 2020. Bitcoin Cash ABC’s total supply is 18,572,921 coins. Bitcoin Cash ABC’s official website is www.bitcoincash.org . Bitcoin Cash ABC’s official Twitter account is @Bitcoin_ABC and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Bitcoin Cash (BCH) network will go through its semi-annual hard fork upgrade at 12:00 (UTC) on November 15, 2020 as scheduled and this page refers to the BCH version of the Bitcoin ABC developer team. There are two node schemes, Bitcoin ABC (BCHA) and Bitcoin Cash Node (BCHN). Currently, BCHN has support from most miners and holds dominance in the futures market. This is the third Bitcoin Cash fork, and while both implementations agree on a novel mining algorithm, supporters of Bitcoin ABC defend that a portion of the block reward (around 8%) should be distributed to the developer team, which would allegedly cause centralization to the development efforts, similar to other projects. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source) “

