Bitcoin Cash Price Hits $635.55 on Major Exchanges (BCH)

Bitcoin Cash (CURRENCY:BCH) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 11th. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Cash has traded 10.6% lower against the US dollar. One Bitcoin Cash coin can currently be bought for approximately $635.55 or 0.01408266 BTC on major exchanges. Bitcoin Cash has a market capitalization of $11.98 billion and $5.45 billion worth of Bitcoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $45,130.15 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $229.62 or 0.00508800 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $155.36 or 0.00344244 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001427 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 28.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.75 or 0.00045984 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002904 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000060 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded up 33.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000015 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded up 56.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash Profile

Bitcoin Cash is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 1st, 2017. Bitcoin Cash’s total supply is 18,843,394 coins. Bitcoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @bitcolncash and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bitcoin Cash is www.bitcoincash.org . Bitcoin Cash’s official message board is bitcointalk.org . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Cash is /r/Bitcoincash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Cash (BCH) is a hard forked version of the original Bitcoin. It is similar to bitcoin with regards to its protocol; Proof of Work SHA-256 hashing, 21,000,000 supply, same block times and reward system. However two main differences are the the blocksize limits, as of August 2017 Bitcoin has a 1MB blocksize limit whereas BCH proposes 8MB blocks. Bitcoin Cash is a proposal from the viaBTC mining pool and the Bitmain mining group to carry out a UAHF (User Activated Hard Fork) on August 1st 12:20 pm UTC. They rejected the agreed consensus (aka BIP-91 or SegWit2x) and have decided to fork the original Bitcoin blockchain and create this new version called “Bitcoin Cash”. Bitcoin Cash can be claimed by BTC owners who have their private keys or store their Bitcoins on a service that will split BCH for the customer. On November 15, 2020, Bitcoin Cash experienced a scheduled upgrade. Bitcoin Cash developers from various full node projects changed the Difficulty Adjustment Algorithm (DAA) to a new DAA called ‘aserti3-2d‘ (or ‘ASERT’ for short). Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), WhatToMine (Block Time only) “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Cash

