Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) Price Down 18.4% Over Last Week

Bitcoin Diamond (CURRENCY:BCD) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 11th. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.15 or 0.00004756 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Bitcoin Diamond has traded down 18.4% against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin Diamond has a total market cap of $400.96 million and approximately $3.91 million worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00005948 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000964 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000426 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001557 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0981 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00005147 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.44 or 0.00031953 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.77 or 0.00026029 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond Profile

BCD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Diamond is btcd.io . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is /r/Bitcoin-Diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinDiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Diamond uses blockchain and cryptocurrency technology to provide the world’s unbanked and underserved people with a currency they can access, trust, and use. As a fast, secure digital currency, Bitcoin Diamond aims to free the trapped capital, intellect, and creativity of the world’s emerging population. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Diamond

