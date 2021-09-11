Bitcoin Gold Trading Down 21.3% Over Last Week (BTG)

Bitcoin Gold (CURRENCY:BTG) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 11th. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Gold has traded down 21.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin Gold coin can currently be purchased for $65.90 or 0.00145793 BTC on popular exchanges. Bitcoin Gold has a total market cap of $1.15 billion and approximately $25.52 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoin Gold alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $128.54 or 0.00284356 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $80.71 or 0.00178540 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00005997 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0781 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 27.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00003307 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000754 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 19.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0669 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold Coin Profile

BTG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. Bitcoin Gold’s official message board is forum.bitcoingold.org . Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitcoin Gold’s official website is bitcoingold.org . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “BTG is a cryptocurrency with Bitcoin fundamentals, mined on common GPUs instead of specialty ASICs. This type of equipment tend to monopolize mining to a few big players, but GPU mining means anyone can mine again – restoring decentralization and independence. GPU mining rewards go to individuals worldwide, instead of mostly to ASIC warehouse owners, recreating network effects that Bitcoin used to have. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Gold

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Gold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Gold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.