Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) Price Tops $0.0076 on Major Exchanges

Bitcoin Incognito (CURRENCY:XBI) traded 18.8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 11th. Over the last week, Bitcoin Incognito has traded 12.8% higher against the dollar. Bitcoin Incognito has a market capitalization of $99,547.57 and approximately $102.00 worth of Bitcoin Incognito was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Incognito coin can currently be purchased for $0.0076 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Solaris (XLR) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001340 BTC.

Xuez (XUEZ) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000049 BTC.

GenesisX (XGS) traded 31.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Elliot Coin (ELLI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

The Everlasting Parachain (ELP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001703 BTC.

Basis Dollar (BSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Bitcoin Incognito Profile

Bitcoin Incognito is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Incognito’s total supply is 13,031,736 coins. Bitcoin Incognito’s official Twitter account is @XBIncognito and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Incognito is /r/BitcoinIncognito and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Incognito’s official website is bitcoinincognito.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Incognito is a cryptocurency services and payments platform. It provides the users with the tools to perform transactions using a P2P mechanism in order to achieve both security and anonymity. The XBI token is an open source PoS/PoW Xevan-based cryptocurrency. It features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Incognito

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Incognito directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Incognito should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Incognito using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

