Bitcoin Interest Price Tops $0.0072 (BCI)

Bitcoin Interest (CURRENCY:BCI) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 11th. One Bitcoin Interest coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0072 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular exchanges. Bitcoin Interest has a market cap of $132,725.70 and approximately $41.00 worth of Bitcoin Interest was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Bitcoin Interest has traded 9.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Bitcoin Interest alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $129.55 or 0.00286153 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.56 or 0.00144812 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $81.62 or 0.00180299 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00005925 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0785 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 27.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003307 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000760 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000293 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 19.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest Profile

Bitcoin Interest is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 19th, 2017. Bitcoin Interest’s total supply is 18,326,892 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Interest is bitcoininterest.io . Bitcoin Interest’s official Twitter account is @btcinterest and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Interest is a bitcoin fork that occurred at the block height 505083 dated January 22nd. Its focus is towards decentralization of mining – it is based on an enhanced PoW Equihash algorithm in order to create a smooth ASIC resistant mining process. “

Bitcoin Interest Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Interest directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Interest should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Interest using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Interest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Interest and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.