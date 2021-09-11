Bitcoin Plus Price Up 4.1% This Week (XBC)

Bitcoin Plus (CURRENCY:XBC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 11th. One Bitcoin Plus coin can now be bought for $11.89 or 0.00026202 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Plus has traded 4.1% higher against the dollar. Bitcoin Plus has a market cap of $1.98 million and $91,650.00 worth of Bitcoin Plus was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Bitcoin Plus alerts:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00004774 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00006000 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000964 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000442 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001556 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0984 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00005044 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.36 or 0.00031668 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus Profile

Bitcoin Plus (CRYPTO:XBC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 8th, 2015. Bitcoin Plus’ total supply is 166,565 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Plus is bitcoinplus.org . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Plus is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Plus’ official Twitter account is @bitcoinplusorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitcoin Plus’ official message board is bitcointalk.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Plus is a Bitcoin advance adding features such as proof of stake with a 20% annualised interest rate. It is an alternative Cryptocurrency with a Modern and Efficient working wallet. BitcoinPlus has a low start supply with a Planned Maximum Total of 1 Million Coins. BitcoinPlus Coins are generated through Proof of Stake. Generate up to 20% more coins each year by staking your coins. Little over 100,000 coins are currently in circulation. “

Bitcoin Plus Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Plus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Plus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Plus using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Plus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.