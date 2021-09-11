Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (BTCST) Price Reaches $19.01 on Top Exchanges

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (CURRENCY:BTCST) traded up 3.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 11th. One Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token coin can now be bought for about $19.01 or 0.00041849 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token has traded down 14.4% against the US dollar. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token has a total market cap of $217.07 million and $7.64 million worth of Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002440 BTC.

SafePal (SFP) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002455 BTC.

Prosper (PROS) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00005437 BTC.

OG Fan Token (OG) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.65 or 0.00014635 BTC.

ProSwap (PROS) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00004396 BTC.

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token Profile

BTCST is a coin. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token’s total supply is 15,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,417,110 coins. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token’s official Twitter account is @BTCST2020

According to CryptoCompare, “Each BTCST is a token collateralized by a standardized unit of actual Bitcoin mining power. Holding the token is legally and functionally equivalent to owning the underlying mining power; staking the token on-chain will entitle the staking holder to receive mining rewards in Bitcoin, and listing of BTCST on major exchanges aims to bring meaningful liquidity to tokenized Bitcoin mining power. “

