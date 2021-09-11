Bitcoin SV (BSV) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $295.30 Million

Bitcoin SV (CURRENCY:BSV) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 11th. In the last seven days, Bitcoin SV has traded down 22.1% against the dollar. One Bitcoin SV coin can now be bought for about $155.46 or 0.00341394 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin SV has a market cap of $2.93 billion and approximately $295.30 million worth of Bitcoin SV was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $45,537.71 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $643.09 or 0.01412222 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $232.74 or 0.00511101 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001398 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.08 or 0.00037498 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002916 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0275 or 0.00000060 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000014 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded up 57.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Bitcoin SV Profile

BSV is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 15th, 2018. Bitcoin SV’s total supply is 18,839,602 coins. Bitcoin SV’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinSVNode and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bitcoin SV is bitcoinsv.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin SV restores the original Bitcoin protocol, aiming to keep it stable and allow it to massively scale. Bitcoin SV will maintain the vision set out by Satoshi Nakamoto’s white paper in 2008: Bitcoin: A Peer-to-Peer Electronic Cash System Reflecting its mission to fulfill the vision of Bitcoin, the project name represents the “Satoshi Vision” or SV. Created at the request of leading BSV mining enterprise CoinGeek and other miners, Bitcoin SV is intended to provide a clear choice for miners and allow businesses to build applications and websites on it reliably. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin SV

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin SV directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin SV should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin SV using one of the exchanges listed above.

