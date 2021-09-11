BitcoinPoS (BPS) Reaches Market Cap of $1.79 Million

BitcoinPoS (CURRENCY:BPS) traded up 22.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 11th. One BitcoinPoS coin can now be purchased for about $0.38 or 0.00000837 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, BitcoinPoS has traded down 9.3% against the dollar. BitcoinPoS has a total market capitalization of $1.79 million and $1,881.00 worth of BitcoinPoS was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 21% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000581 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001832 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002865 BTC.

TurtleNetwork (TN) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Sierracoin (SIERRA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Affil Coin (AC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00010805 BTC.

BitcoinPoS Profile

BitcoinPoS (CRYPTO:BPS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. BitcoinPoS’s total supply is 4,920,762 coins and its circulating supply is 4,709,308 coins. BitcoinPoS’s official Twitter account is @Bitcoin_PoS_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BitcoinPoS is www.bitcoinpos.net. BitcoinPoS’s official message board is medium.com/@bitcoin_pos.

According to CryptoCompare, “BitcoinPoS is a new peer-to-peer payment network that is powered by its users with no central authority or middlemen. BitcoinPoS is not a fork from Bitcoin Network! It's a scalable, fast, permissionless, decentralized cryptocurrency that requires no trusted third parties and no central bank. “

Buying and Selling BitcoinPoS

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinPoS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitcoinPoS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitcoinPoS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

