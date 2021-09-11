Bitcoinus (BITS) Market Capitalization Reaches $3,476.76

Bitcoinus (CURRENCY:BITS) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 11th. One Bitcoinus coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Bitcoinus has traded 0% lower against the US dollar. Bitcoinus has a total market cap of $3,476.76 and approximately $78.00 worth of Bitcoinus was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,689.11 or 1.00087442 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.65 or 0.00062767 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00008187 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.85 or 0.00080729 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 31.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001431 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001664 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00007497 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002223 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00006000 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0651 or 0.00000143 BTC.

Bitcoinus Coin Profile

Bitcoinus (CRYPTO:BITS) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Bitcoinus’ total supply is 359,294,347,067 coins and its circulating supply is 347,574,541,555 coins. Bitcoinus’ official website is www.bitcoinus.com . Bitcoinus’ official message board is www.bitcoinus.com/blog . Bitcoinus’ official Twitter account is @Bitstar_coinz and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitstarCoin is a Scrypt PoW/PoS hybrid. The PoW phase lasts for 21 days and then the PoS staking begins at 35% for Y1 – dropping to 1% in yr 5. The difficulty retargets every block and the block time is set to 30 seconds allowing for a two minute transaction confirmation. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoinus

