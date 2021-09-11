BitCore Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $470,206.00 (BTX)

BitCore (CURRENCY:BTX) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 11th. In the last week, BitCore has traded down 25.2% against the dollar. BitCore has a total market capitalization of $4.10 million and approximately $470,206.00 worth of BitCore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitCore coin can now be bought for about $0.23 or 0.00000503 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $44,988.10 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,256.55 or 0.07238694 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000536 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $628.78 or 0.01397669 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $176.89 or 0.00393183 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $56.81 or 0.00126279 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $248.80 or 0.00553042 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $215.52 or 0.00479070 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00006826 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $153.72 or 0.00341682 BTC.

About BitCore

BTX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the TimeTravel hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 24th, 2017. BitCore’s total supply is 18,617,495 coins and its circulating supply is 18,116,536 coins. The Reddit community for BitCore is /r/bitcore_btx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitCore’s official Twitter account is @bitcore_btx and its Facebook page is accessible here . BitCore’s official website is bitcore.cc

According to CryptoCompare, “BitCore is a Bitcoin-based cryptocurrency created through a snapshot and airdrop process. Bitcore has 10 MB blocks with Segwit enabled which allows for the network to handle about 17.6 billion transactions per year. It also features an ASIC resistant pow algorithm, Timetravel10, and a difficult adjustment called 64_15 that ensures that there is no more than a 15 percent change in difficulty within a 64 block period. “

Buying and Selling BitCore

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitCore should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitCore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

