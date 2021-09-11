BitDAO Price Hits $1.46 on Top Exchanges (BIT)

BitDAO (CURRENCY:BIT) traded 9.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 11th. During the last week, BitDAO has traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar. One BitDAO coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.46 or 0.00003223 BTC on exchanges. BitDAO has a market cap of $338.33 million and approximately $14.09 million worth of BitDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002207 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002376 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $31.55 or 0.00069582 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $58.50 or 0.00129023 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.08 or 0.00181032 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45,266.22 or 0.99834991 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,255.23 or 0.07179440 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $415.19 or 0.00915713 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002966 BTC.

BitDAO Coin Profile

BitDAO’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 231,500,975 coins. The Reddit community for BitDAO is https://reddit.com/r/BitDAO . BitDAO’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitRewards is a blockchain loyalty platform and ecosystem that enables retailers to reward their customers' purchases, friends' invited and other configurable actions with crypto-currency. BIT is the ERC20 token used for rewards within the BitRewards platform. “

Buying and Selling BitDAO

