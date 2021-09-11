Bitradio (BRO) Market Capitalization Tops $71,026.65

Bitradio (CURRENCY:BRO) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 11th. Bitradio has a total market capitalization of $71,026.65 and $68.00 worth of Bitradio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Bitradio has traded 8.8% lower against the US dollar. One Bitradio coin can now be purchased for $0.0068 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000337 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.69 or 0.00014715 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003136 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0342 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00009111 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0734 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 67.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $308.66 or 0.00678975 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded up 44.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000029 BTC.

About Bitradio

Bitradio is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 11th, 2017. Bitradio’s total supply is 15,416,401 coins and its circulating supply is 10,416,396 coins. Bitradio’s official website is www.bitrad.io . Bitradio’s official Twitter account is @bitrad_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitradio is a PoS cryptocurrency that allows users to listen to their radio station via webstream. Users get BRO tokens for their activity in the platform. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Bitradio

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitradio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitradio should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitradio using one of the exchanges listed above.

