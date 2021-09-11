BitTorrent (BTT) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $624.38 Million

BitTorrent (CURRENCY:BTT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 11th. One BitTorrent coin can now be bought for about $0.0039 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges. BitTorrent has a market cap of $2.57 billion and approximately $624.38 million worth of BitTorrent was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, BitTorrent has traded down 18.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Terra (LUNA) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $39.09 or 0.00086601 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0947 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00013511 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00010305 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00007889 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001782 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00003699 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00005475 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002182 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

About BitTorrent

BitTorrent (BTT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the TRC10 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 28th, 2019. BitTorrent’s total supply is 990,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 659,952,625,000 coins. The Reddit community for BitTorrent is https://reddit.com/r/Bittorrent and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for BitTorrent is www.bittorrent.com . BitTorrent’s official Twitter account is @BitTorrent and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for BitTorrent is blog.bittorrent.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTorrent Protocol is a decentralized protocol with over 1 billion users. BitTorrent Inc. invented and maintains the BitTorrent protocol. While there are many implementations of the BitTorrent software, BitTorrent and µTorrent (often called “utorrent”) remain two of the most popular. In 2018, BitTorrent Protocol reached a strategic partnership with TRON Blockchain Protocol. On July 24, 2018 TRON has successfully acquired BitTorrent and all BitTorrent products. BitTorrent (BTT) the token is a TRC-10 utility token based on the TRON blockchain to foster faster speed on the world’s largest decentralized application. “

BitTorrent Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTorrent directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitTorrent should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitTorrent using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

