BitTube Price Hits $0.0056 (TUBE)

BitTube (CURRENCY:TUBE) traded 3.4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 11th. One BitTube coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0056 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, BitTube has traded 20.7% lower against the US dollar. BitTube has a market cap of $1.79 million and approximately $4,549.00 worth of BitTube was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About BitTube

BitTube is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. BitTube’s total supply is 321,073,854 coins. BitTube’s official Twitter account is @BitTubeApp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BitTube is /r/ipbcoin . BitTube’s official website is coin.bit.tube

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTube is a decentralized media platform that allows users to monetize their content and freedom of speech. TUBE is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNote algorithm. “

BitTube Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTube directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitTube should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitTube using one of the exchanges listed above.

