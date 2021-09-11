Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $219.46 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) will report $219.46 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Blackbaud’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $219.92 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $219.00 million. Blackbaud reported sales of $215.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Blackbaud will report full year sales of $913.22 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $911.44 million to $915.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $935.17 million, with estimates ranging from $935.00 million to $935.34 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Blackbaud.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $229.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.07 million. Blackbaud had a negative net margin of 0.24% and a positive return on equity of 13.92%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Blackbaud from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th.

In other news, Director Sarah E. Nash sold 1,935 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.94, for a total value of $131,463.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,753,327.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jon W. Olson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $390,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,907,722. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 12,777 shares of company stock valued at $931,778. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLKB. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its position in Blackbaud by 66.8% during the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 347 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Blackbaud by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,965 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Blackbaud by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 5,478 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in shares of Blackbaud by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 22,565 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,604,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Blackbaud by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 8,780 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $672,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. 99.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BLKB opened at $67.11 on Friday. Blackbaud has a 1-year low of $46.86 and a 1-year high of $80.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $70.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of -1,677.75 and a beta of 1.13.

About Blackbaud

Blackbaud, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based and on-premises software solutions and related services for the global philanthropic community. It offers solutions for fundraising and constituent relationship management (CRM), marketing, advocacy, accounting, peer-to-peer fundraising, corporate social responsibility (CSR), school management, ticketing, financial management, payment processing, and analytics.

