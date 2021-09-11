BlackHat (BLKC) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $272,090.00

BlackHat (CURRENCY:BLKC) traded up 6.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 11th. BlackHat has a market capitalization of $2.51 million and $272,090.00 worth of BlackHat was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, BlackHat has traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One BlackHat coin can currently be purchased for about $1.05 or 0.00002299 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get BlackHat alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002193 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002399 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.93 or 0.00065597 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $58.96 or 0.00129248 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.71 or 0.00183500 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $45,686.09 or 1.00142900 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,244.34 or 0.07111530 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002996 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $394.87 or 0.00865554 BTC.

About BlackHat

BlackHat’s total supply is 3,268,743 coins and its circulating supply is 2,397,844 coins. BlackHat’s official Twitter account is @blkcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “BlackHat Coin Project, launched April, 2021, is a community-driven self-funded decentralized blockchain focused on privacy which is implemented on zk-SNARK Sapling protocol by Electric Coin Company. The monetary policy of BlackHat Coin is designed to enable a sustainable infrastructure service capable of supporting scalable, decentralized, and resilient node infrastructure, allowing for instant, private transactions globally. “

BlackHat Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlackHat directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BlackHat should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BlackHat using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BlackHat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BlackHat and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.