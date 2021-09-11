BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Sold by DCM Advisors LLC

DCM Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 31.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,733 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 799 shares during the quarter. BlackRock makes up approximately 0.9% of DCM Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. DCM Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $1,516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its position in BlackRock by 130.8% during the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 30 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in BlackRock by 60.0% during the first quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 40 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BLK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,018.00 to $1,001.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $890.00 to $984.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $950.00 to $975.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,011.00 to $1,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $953.31.

In related news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $884.50, for a total transaction of $154,787.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 2,106 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $877.24, for a total transaction of $1,847,467.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BLK traded down $5.52 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $916.62. 332,180 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 580,296. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $139.51 billion, a PE ratio of 25.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.15. BlackRock, Inc. has a twelve month low of $531.39 and a twelve month high of $959.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $903.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $842.09.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The asset manager reported $10.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.33 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.61 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.39% and a return on equity of 16.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $7.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be given a $4.13 dividend. This represents a $16.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 3rd. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is 48.85%.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

