Blank Wallet (BLANK) Market Capitalization Tops $6.81 Million

Blank Wallet (CURRENCY:BLANK) traded up 2.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 11th. Blank Wallet has a market capitalization of $6.81 million and $285,756.00 worth of Blank Wallet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Blank Wallet has traded 12.3% lower against the US dollar. One Blank Wallet coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.35 or 0.00000777 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002215 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002389 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31.99 or 0.00070770 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $58.25 or 0.00128856 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82.26 or 0.00181979 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $45,164.24 or 0.99913913 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,200.50 or 0.07080258 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $425.15 or 0.00940528 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002983 BTC.

Blank Wallet Coin Profile

Blank Wallet’s total supply is 125,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 19,394,814 coins. Blank Wallet’s official Twitter account is @BlankWallet

According to CryptoCompare, “Blank is a private, non-custodial Ethereum browser extension wallet that sets out to reclaim privacy on Ethereum transfers. Blank hides the user's financial data by mixing transfers with the pool of funds within Blank, ensuring that outward transfers remain anonymous with privacy level only goes up with each additional transfer inside. Blank Token (BLANK) is the utility token for: fee reduction for token holders, Referral and reward systems, Exclusive features and “access-first” functionality and more. “

Blank Wallet Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blank Wallet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blank Wallet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Blank Wallet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

