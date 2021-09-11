BLink Reaches Market Cap of $3.81 Million (BLINK)

BLink (CURRENCY:BLINK) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 11th. BLink has a total market cap of $3.81 million and approximately $29,104.00 worth of BLink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, BLink has traded down 19.5% against the dollar. One BLink coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0207 or 0.00000046 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get BLink alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002208 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.09 or 0.00059808 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $74.42 or 0.00164325 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002925 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002208 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.41 or 0.00014155 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000401 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $334.70 or 0.00739045 BTC.

BLink Profile

BLink (BLINK) is a coin. BLink’s total supply is 999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 184,346,467 coins. The official website for BLink is blink.wink.org . The official message board for BLink is winkfoundation.medium.com . BLink’s official Twitter account is @blockmasonio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Blockmason is a world-class developer of blockchain technology, focused on building the foundational base-layer frameworks that support the blockchain revolution. Its first product, the Credit Protocol, is designed to provide a standardized, secure and reliable means for recording and storing mutually-confirmed debt or credit obligations on the blockchain. Lndr, one of the first mobile dApps, leverages the blockchain to allow friends to quickly split bills or record and settle casual debts and IOUs. “

Buying and Selling BLink

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BLink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BLink should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BLink using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BLink Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BLink and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.