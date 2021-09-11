BlockBank (BBANK) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.03 Million

BlockBank (CURRENCY:BBANK) traded down 1.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 11th. One BlockBank coin can currently be purchased for about $0.17 or 0.00000380 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, BlockBank has traded 11% lower against the US dollar. BlockBank has a market capitalization of $9.44 million and approximately $1.03 million worth of BlockBank was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002194 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.26 or 0.00059788 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $74.12 or 0.00162592 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002930 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.55 or 0.00014365 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002193 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000389 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.97 or 0.00043815 BTC.

BlockBank Coin Profile

BBANK is a coin. BlockBank’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 54,458,739 coins. BlockBank’s official Twitter account is @BLOCKBANKapp

According to CryptoCompare, “BlockBank is designed to close the gap between existing DeFi opportunities and banking by providing users with a layer of security, improved usability, and AI-enhanced risk management through a neobanking experience. The BlockBank platform is made for professional traders and new retail market participants looking to set their personal risk tolerance levels, receive AI-based advice on trading strategies, access modern banking services, and earn a better annual percentage yield (APY) when compared to traditional banking services. BlockBank users hold their blockchain assets in a non-custodial, cross-chain, cryptocurrency wallet with a built-in fiat gateway BBANK allows users to gain access to the credit card rewards program, use advanced AI assistant, increase their APY % and earn interest on their tokens by staking BBANK in their non-custodial BlockBank cryptocurrency wallet. “

