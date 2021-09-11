Blocknet Market Capitalization Achieves $10.90 Million (BLOCK)

Blocknet (CURRENCY:BLOCK) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 11th. One Blocknet coin can currently be bought for $1.36 or 0.00002997 BTC on major exchanges. Blocknet has a total market capitalization of $10.90 million and approximately $3,415.00 worth of Blocknet was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Blocknet has traded 9.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Waves (WAVES) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31.05 or 0.00068387 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.77 or 0.00028119 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002171 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00007903 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000463 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002908 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded up 1,078.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC.

About Blocknet

Blocknet (CRYPTO:BLOCK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 21st, 2014. Blocknet’s total supply is 8,012,296 coins. Blocknet’s official Twitter account is @The_Blocknet and its Facebook page is accessible here . Blocknet’s official website is blocknet.co . The Reddit community for Blocknet is /r/theblocknet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Blocknet is founded on the XBridge, the first peer-to-peer protocol enabling communication between nodes on different blockchains. It is open source and is implemented in every Blocknet-enabled app. It is what connects an open-ended array of services – either decentralized or centralized – to one another. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Blocknet Coin Trading

