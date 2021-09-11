Blockstack Reaches Market Capitalization of $358.50 Million (STX)

Blockstack (CURRENCY:STX) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 11th. Over the last week, Blockstack has traded 11.4% lower against the dollar. Blockstack has a market capitalization of $358.50 million and $2.36 million worth of Blockstack was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Blockstack coin can currently be bought for $0.48 or 0.00001398 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Blockstack

STX is a PoX (Proof-of-Transfer) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 2nd, 2017. Blockstack’s total supply is 973,705,260 coins and its circulating supply is 739,781,894 coins. Blockstack’s official website is blockstack.org . Blockstack’s official Twitter account is @stx_coin . The official message board for Blockstack is blog.blockstack.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Stacks is an open-source network of decentralized apps and smart contracts built on Bitcoin. The Stacks blockchain is a flexible layer on top of Bitcoin that enables decentralized apps, smart contracts, and digital assets A layer-1 blockchain that connects to Bitcoin for security and enables decentralized apps and predictable smart contracts, Stacks implements Proof of Transfer (PoX) mining that anchors to Bitcoin security and produces blocks at the same rate as Bitcoin. Stacks Token (STX) is the native asset on the Stacks blockchain and used as fuel for transactions. All transactions, from executing Clarity contracts to creating digital assets, are paid for in STX. “

Blockstack Coin Trading

