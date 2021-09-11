Blockzero Labs Price Tops $0.14 on Exchanges (XIO)

Blockzero Labs (CURRENCY:XIO) traded 8.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 11th. Blockzero Labs has a market capitalization of $5.03 million and approximately $196,752.00 worth of Blockzero Labs was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Blockzero Labs coin can currently be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00000301 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Blockzero Labs has traded down 18.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002190 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.39 or 0.00059959 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $74.79 or 0.00163740 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002935 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $6.61 or 0.00014479 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002189 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000389 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.90 or 0.00043561 BTC.

Blockzero Labs Coin Profile

XIO is a coin. Blockzero Labs’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 36,592,410 coins. The Reddit community for Blockzero Labs is https://reddit.com/r/XIO_Network . Blockzero Labs’ official Twitter account is @xio_network and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “XIO is an alternative crowdfunding and growth system for early-stage blockchain startups. Citizens of the Network can stake cryptocurrency projects to earn exclusive token rewards. XIO (XIO) is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency. “

Blockzero Labs Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockzero Labs directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blockzero Labs should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Blockzero Labs using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

