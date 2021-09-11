Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.57 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) will report $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Bloomin’ Brands’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.50 to $0.64. Bloomin’ Brands reported earnings per share of ($0.12) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 575%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bloomin’ Brands will report full year earnings of $2.81 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.59 to $2.97. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.63 to $3.11. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Bloomin’ Brands.

Get Bloomin' Brands alerts:

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Bloomin’ Brands had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 251.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 86.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.74) earnings per share.

BLMN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $32.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Bloomin’ Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.54.

Bloomin’ Brands stock opened at $24.91 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 24.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 2.17. Bloomin’ Brands has a twelve month low of $13.66 and a twelve month high of $32.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.02 and a 200-day moving average of $27.26.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BLMN. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 17.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 71,472 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,933,000 after acquiring an additional 10,591 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands in the first quarter valued at about $389,000. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands in the first quarter valued at about $347,000. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands in the first quarter valued at about $260,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 0.7% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 246,710 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,674,000 after purchasing an additional 1,755 shares during the period.

About Bloomin’ Brands

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc engages in the acquisition, operation, design and development of restaurant concepts. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and International. The U.S. segment operates in USA and Puerto Rico. The International segment operates in Brazil, South Korea, Hong Kong, and China.

Featured Story: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bloomin’ Brands (BLMN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bloomin' Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloomin' Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.