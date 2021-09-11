Bob’s Repair (BOB) Price Down 7.9% Over Last 7 Days

Bob’s Repair (CURRENCY:BOB) traded down 4.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 11th. Bob’s Repair has a market capitalization of $885,654.98 and approximately $6,657.00 worth of Bob’s Repair was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bob’s Repair coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0048 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Bob’s Repair has traded down 7.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002188 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.46 or 0.00060080 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $74.22 or 0.00162393 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002937 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.57 or 0.00014371 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002188 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000388 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.03 or 0.00043826 BTC.

About Bob’s Repair

Bob’s Repair (BOB) is a coin. Bob’s Repair’s total supply is 360,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 183,640,758 coins. Bob’s Repair’s official Twitter account is @bobsrepair and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bob’s Repair is www.bobsrepair.com . Bob’s Repair’s official message board is medium.com/@bobsrepair

According to CryptoCompare, “Bob's Repair is a repair services marketplace that works as an intermediary between the customer and the repair service provider, allowing the former to make a choice based on a rating system that tells how much the worker charged for a previous similar service. On the other hand, the service provider can advertise himself as an available repair worker with no costs at Bob's Repair. The BOB token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency used to perform payments when contracting a repair service on Bob's Repair. The official Bob's Repair ticker is “BOB” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “BOBS” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Bob’s Repair Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bob’s Repair directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bob’s Repair should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bob’s Repair using one of the exchanges listed above.

