BOMB 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $263,042.00 (BOMB)

BOMB (CURRENCY:BOMB) traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 11th. One BOMB coin can now be bought for about $3.60 or 0.00007927 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, BOMB has traded up 9.6% against the U.S. dollar. BOMB has a total market cap of $3.25 million and $263,042.00 worth of BOMB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $45,379.57 or 0.99987526 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.94 or 0.00061569 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00008522 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $35.98 or 0.00079281 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001675 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001333 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00007384 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002248 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00006077 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0650 or 0.00000143 BTC.

BOMB Profile

BOMB is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. BOMB’s total supply is 904,449 coins and its circulating supply is 903,661 coins. The official website for BOMB is bombtoken.com . BOMB’s official Twitter account is @bombtoken . The Reddit community for BOMB is /r/bombtoken

According to CryptoCompare, “BOMB is a social experiment and financial case study to measure the feasibility of a deflationary currency. The rules are simple. There was originally 1,000,000 Bomb in existence.Each time a Bomb is transferred, 1% of the transaction is destroyed.There will never be newly minted Bomb.The intention is not to be used for day-to-day transactions, but rather as a decentralized hedge against traditional inflationary instruments. Through a system of immutable smart contracts and continuous destruction, BOMB is the world’s first self-destructing currency. “

Buying and Selling BOMB

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOMB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BOMB should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BOMB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

