BoringDAO Price Reaches $178.94 on Major Exchanges (BOR)

BoringDAO (CURRENCY:BOR) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 11th. In the last week, BoringDAO has traded down 15% against the dollar. One BoringDAO coin can now be bought for about $178.94 or 0.00392609 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BoringDAO has a total market capitalization of $20.42 million and approximately $2.00 worth of BoringDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get BoringDAO alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002195 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.03 or 0.00059316 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $74.05 or 0.00162475 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002904 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.55 or 0.00014379 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002194 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000387 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.58 or 0.00042957 BTC.

BoringDAO Profile

BOR is a coin. BoringDAO’s total supply is 200,000 coins and its circulating supply is 114,135 coins. The official message board for BoringDAO is boringdao-defi.medium.com . BoringDAO’s official Twitter account is @TheBoringDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BoringDAO is www.boringdao.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BoringDAO is a decentralized bridge that connects all blockchain assets, designed to offer users a safe way to maximize their utilization rate of crypto assets. “

BoringDAO Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BoringDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BoringDAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BoringDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BoringDAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BoringDAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.