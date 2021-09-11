Bosideng International (OTCMKTS:BSDGY) Shares Down 1.7%

Bosideng International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:BSDGY)’s stock price traded down 1.7% on Friday . The company traded as low as $34.25 and last traded at $34.25. 10 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 433 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.84.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.68.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be issued a $0.8689 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 23rd. This is a positive change from Bosideng International’s previous dividend of $0.61. This represents a dividend yield of 2.49%.

Bosideng International Holdings Limited researches, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes branded down apparel products, original equipment manufacturing (OEM) products, and non-down apparel products. The company operates through four segments: Down Apparels, OEM Management, Ladieswear Apparels, and Diversified Apparels.

