Boson Protocol Hits Market Capitalization of $51.52 Million (BOSON)

Boson Protocol (CURRENCY:BOSON) traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 11th. Over the last week, Boson Protocol has traded down 13.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Boson Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.20 or 0.00002655 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Boson Protocol has a market capitalization of $51.52 million and $1.82 million worth of Boson Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $193.29 or 0.00428293 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000948 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00005069 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00007174 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $573.72 or 0.01271254 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0288 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000015 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000310 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Boson Protocol Profile

Boson Protocol (CRYPTO:BOSON) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Boson Protocol’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 42,999,740 coins. Boson Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BosonProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “BosonCoin is a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency using the X11 hashing algorithm. BosonCoin is named after the Boson, a subatomic particle, such as a photon, that has zero or integral spin and follows the statistical description given by S. N. Bose and Einstein. “

Boson Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Boson Protocol directly using US dollars.

