Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) Shares Sold by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. cut its position in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) by 57.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,575 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,966 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Boyd Gaming were worth $1,511,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 85.9% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 714 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Boyd Gaming in the first quarter worth approximately $60,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 240.4% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 253.2% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 174.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 872 shares during the last quarter. 64.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. TheStreet upgraded Boyd Gaming from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Truist lifted their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $73.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.67.

In related news, CEO Keith Smith sold 70,418 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.92, for a total transaction of $4,078,610.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,226,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,065,407.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Stephen S. Thompson sold 11,962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total value of $719,155.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,419,721.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 112,380 shares of company stock worth $6,523,966 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 27.94% of the company’s stock.

BYD stock opened at $59.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43. The company has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a PE ratio of 20.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.19. Boyd Gaming Co. has a 12-month low of $26.00 and a 12-month high of $71.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $58.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.95.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.71. The firm had revenue of $893.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $806.82 million. Boyd Gaming had a return on equity of 31.63% and a net margin of 11.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 344.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.98) EPS. Research analysts predict that Boyd Gaming Co. will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boyd Gaming Profile

Boyd Gaming Corp. engages in the management and operation of gaming and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas and Midwest & South. The Las Vegas Locals segment consists of casinos that serve the resident population of the Las Vegas metropolitan area.

