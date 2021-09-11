Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV) Shares Sold by Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC cut its holdings in Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,033,353 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 57,164 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned about 2.53% of Brightcove worth $14,829,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BCOV. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in Brightcove during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Brightcove during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Brightcove during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Brightcove by 165.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,474 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541 shares during the period. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Brightcove during the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. 84.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BCOV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Brightcove in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Northland Securities reduced their price target on shares of Brightcove from $29.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Lake Street Capital reduced their price target on shares of Brightcove from $25.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brightcove from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.60.

In other news, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 37,935 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.38 per share, with a total value of $431,700.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 64,349 shares of company stock valued at $732,999. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of BCOV opened at $12.16 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.78. Brightcove Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.66 and a 52 week high of $25.26. The company has a market capitalization of $496.27 million, a PE ratio of 55.28, a PEG ratio of 7.52 and a beta of 0.79.

Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The software maker reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.08. Brightcove had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 14.52%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Brightcove Inc. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

About Brightcove

Brightcove, Inc engages in the provision of video cloud solutions. The firm enables its customers to publish and distribute video to Internet-connected devices. Its products include Video Cloud, Video Marketing Suite, Enterprise Video Suite, Brightcove Campaign, Player, Live, Dynamic Server-Side Ad Insertion (SSAI), OTT Experiences, and Zencoder.

