Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Position Increased by Credit Agricole S A

Credit Agricole S A raised its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 36.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,956 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 4,752 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Family Management Corp boosted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.9% during the first quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 49,613 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,132,000 after buying an additional 1,377 shares in the last quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 96,114 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,422,000 after purchasing an additional 4,608 shares during the period. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 20,395 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639 shares during the period. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 131.9% in the 1st quarter. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC now owns 61,013 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,852,000 after purchasing an additional 34,705 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 13,563,016 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $854,199,000 after purchasing an additional 332,418 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

NYSE:BMY opened at $63.13 on Friday. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1 year low of $56.75 and a 1 year high of $69.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.28 billion, a PE ratio of -27.81, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.61.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.04. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 11.44% and a positive return on equity of 37.76%. The business had revenue of $11.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.24 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is presently 30.43%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BMY. Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $62.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Truist started coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.83.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, CFO David V. Elkins sold 99,691 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.95, for a total value of $6,674,312.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Read More: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.