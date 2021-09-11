Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Acquired by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 37.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 103,623 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,068 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $49,410,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AVGO. Tsfg LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 218.8% in the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 51 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 124.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 56 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 588.9% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.28% of the company’s stock.

AVGO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $555.00 to $572.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $590.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Truist boosted their target price on Broadcom from $554.00 to $564.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. UBS Group upped their target price on Broadcom from $550.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Broadcom from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $549.52.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO traded up $4.66 during trading on Friday, reaching $498.15. The stock had a trading volume of 1,611,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,839,109. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $483.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $470.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $343.48 and a 52 week high of $507.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $204.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.93.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.88 by $0.08. Broadcom had a net margin of 22.90% and a return on equity of 44.27%. The firm had revenue of $6.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.40 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 24.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of $3.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 21st. This represents a $14.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.05%.

About Broadcom

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

