Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) Position Boosted by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 83,592 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,187 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Broadridge Financial Solutions worth $13,503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 38.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 294 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 46.8% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 342 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. 86.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, VP Vijay Mayadas sold 1,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.00, for a total value of $296,685.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,023 shares in the company, valued at $4,278,933. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael Liberatore sold 32,727 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.65, for a total value of $5,748,497.55. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 20,612 shares in the company, valued at $3,620,497.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 54,576 shares of company stock worth $9,478,456. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BR has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $181.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $185.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $152.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Broadridge Financial Solutions presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $178.60.

Shares of BR stock traded down $0.77 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $169.96. 374,489 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 505,902. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $126.77 and a fifty-two week high of $177.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.63 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $171.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $161.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The business services provider reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 42.69% and a net margin of 10.96%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.15 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This is a boost from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 40.64%.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of investor communications and technology solutions to banks, broker-dealers, mutual funds, and corporate issuers. It operates through the following segments: Investor Communication Solutions and Global Technology and Operations. The Investor Communication Solutions segment offers services for broker-dealer investor communication, customer communication, corporate issuer, advisor solutions, and mutual fund and retirement solutions.

