Brokerages Anticipate Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) to Post -$0.72 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) to announce earnings per share of ($0.72) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Beam Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.19) and the lowest is ($0.99). Beam Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.69) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Beam Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($6.29) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.56) to ($5.94). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($3.60) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.14) to ($3.17). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Beam Therapeutics.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.49). The firm had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.33 million. Beam Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,698,870.50% and a negative return on equity of 94.82%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.69) EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BEAM shares. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Beam Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on Beam Therapeutics from $114.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.83.

Shares of Beam Therapeutics stock traded up $0.94 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $108.94. 528,622 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 915,851. Beam Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $22.13 and a 12 month high of $138.52. The company has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.65 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.25.

In other Beam Therapeutics news, CEO John M. Evans sold 20,000 shares of Beam Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.49, for a total transaction of $1,989,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Giuseppe Ciaramella sold 78,580 shares of Beam Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.35, for a total transaction of $8,435,563.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 123,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,240,656.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 213,239 shares of company stock valued at $23,224,303 over the last quarter. 15.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BEAM. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Beam Therapeutics by 228.6% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in Beam Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $1,772,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Beam Therapeutics by 403.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 4,037 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Beam Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $122,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 229,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,361,000 after acquiring an additional 25,159 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.30% of the company’s stock.

About Beam Therapeutics

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, develops precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia; BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of relapsed/refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

