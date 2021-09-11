Brokerages Anticipate BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) to Post $0.08 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) will announce earnings of $0.08 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for BJ’s Restaurants’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.21 and the lowest is ($0.08). BJ’s Restaurants posted earnings of ($0.44) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 118.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BJ’s Restaurants will report full-year earnings of $0.55 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.26 to $0.82. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.94 to $2.45. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for BJ’s Restaurants.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.08. BJ’s Restaurants had a negative net margin of 2.36% and a negative return on equity of 7.72%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BJRI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised BJ’s Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $59.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $68.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stephens cut their price objective on BJ’s Restaurants from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.92.

In other BJ’s Restaurants news, Director Pozzo James Dal sold 7,022 shares of BJ’s Restaurants stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.06, for a total transaction of $274,279.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 488,738 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $23,107,000 after acquiring an additional 68,138 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in BJ’s Restaurants by 806.8% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 237,330 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $13,784,000 after purchasing an additional 211,159 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in BJ’s Restaurants in the 1st quarter valued at about $379,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 31,738 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,843,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BJRI stock opened at $38.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. BJ’s Restaurants has a 12-month low of $27.46 and a 12-month high of $63.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.26. The company has a market capitalization of $894.10 million, a P/E ratio of -38.77, a P/E/G ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 2.29.

BJ’s Restaurants Company Profile

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of casual dining restaurants. The firm operates BJ’s Restaurant and Brewery, BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse, BJ’s Pizza and Grill or BJ’s Grill. It offers pizzas, appetizers, specialty salads, soups, pastas, sandwiches, entrées, desserts, and proprietary craft beers.

