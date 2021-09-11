Brokerages Anticipate Duluth Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:DLTH) Will Post Earnings of -$0.19 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Duluth Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:DLTH) will post earnings of ($0.19) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Duluth’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.08) and the lowest is ($0.30). Duluth reported earnings per share of $0.03 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 733.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, December 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Duluth will report full-year earnings of $0.74 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.72 to $0.75. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $1.12. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Duluth.

Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.24. Duluth had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 4.79%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Duluth from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, September 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Duluth in a research note on Friday, September 3rd.

In other news, Director Stephen L. Schlecht sold 8,100 shares of Duluth stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.98, for a total value of $145,638.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,131,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $146,205,718.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 37.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DLTH. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Duluth by 126.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 7,359 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Duluth during the second quarter worth $233,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Duluth by 62.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 82,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,705,000 after buying an additional 31,636 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duluth in the second quarter valued at about $228,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duluth in the second quarter valued at about $349,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DLTH opened at $14.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 1.67. Duluth has a one year low of $10.31 and a one year high of $20.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $435.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.83 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.21.

Duluth

Duluth Holdings Inc sells casual wear, workwear, and accessories for men and women under the Duluth Trading brand in the United States. It provides shirts, pants, underwear, tanks, outerwear, footwear, accessories, and hard goods. The company offers its products under various trademarks, trade names, and service marks, including Alaskan Hardgear, Armachillo, Ballroom, Bucket Master, Cab Commander, Crouch Gusset, Dry on the Fly, Duluth Trading Co, Duluthflex, Fire Hose, Longtail T, No-Yank, No Polo Shirt, Wild Boar Mocs, and Buck Naked.

