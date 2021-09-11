Brokerages Anticipate Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) to Post $1.40 EPS

Brokerages expect Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) to announce $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Fortune Brands Home & Security’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.38 to $1.42. Fortune Brands Home & Security reported earnings of $1.19 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.6%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fortune Brands Home & Security will report full-year earnings of $5.78 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.74 to $5.80. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $6.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.30 to $6.43. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Fortune Brands Home & Security.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.17. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 10.30% and a return on equity of 26.52%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.94 EPS.

FBHS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.07.

Shares of NYSE FBHS opened at $95.70 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.62 and a beta of 1.63. Fortune Brands Home & Security has a one year low of $78.81 and a one year high of $114.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $98.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.87.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.82%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FBHS. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security during the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 116,190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,532,000 after purchasing an additional 14,139 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,961,149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $168,111,000 after purchasing an additional 7,325 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 37.1% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 75,693 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,253,000 after purchasing an additional 20,481 shares in the last quarter. 87.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Fortune Brands Home & Security

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc manufactures and supplies home and security products and services. The company operates through the following segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, Outdoors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities, for the kitchen, bath and other parts.

