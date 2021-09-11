Brokerages Anticipate MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $838.01 Million

Equities analysts forecast that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) will post $838.01 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for MSC Industrial Direct’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $831.14 million to $847.92 million. MSC Industrial Direct posted sales of $747.73 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 12.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MSC Industrial Direct will report full-year sales of $3.24 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.20 billion to $3.26 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $3.47 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.41 billion to $3.60 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow MSC Industrial Direct.

Get MSC Industrial Direct alerts:

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $866.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $848.61 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 22.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MSM shares. Stephens raised shares of MSC Industrial Direct from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised MSC Industrial Direct from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.17.

In related news, SVP Edward F. Martin, Jr. sold 705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.72, for a total transaction of $63,957.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 28.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 11.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,365,395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $393,714,000 after buying an additional 448,798 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 9.1% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,684,662 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $240,895,000 after purchasing an additional 222,996 shares during the last quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP grew its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 1,286,337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $116,015,000 after buying an additional 11,994 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 8.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,216,452 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $109,152,000 after buying an additional 97,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 13.7% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,212,366 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $109,343,000 after acquiring an additional 146,163 shares in the last quarter. 75.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MSC Industrial Direct stock opened at $80.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. MSC Industrial Direct has a 1-year low of $60.09 and a 1-year high of $96.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of 22.06 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.90.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 13th were issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 12th. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.29%.

About MSC Industrial Direct

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc engages in the distribution of metalworking, and maintenance, repair, and operations products and services to manufacturing companies. Its products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking, fasteners, flat stock, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

Featured Story: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MSC Industrial Direct (MSM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MSC Industrial Direct Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSC Industrial Direct and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.